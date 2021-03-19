Monetary conditions to remain soft until key rate returns to 5-6%, says Central Bank

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Monetary conditions will remain soft until the key rate returns to its neutral range of 5-6%, governor of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina says on Friday.

"Monetary conditions will remain soft until the key rate returns to the neutral range - and we still estimate it from 5% to 6%. This will make possible to keep lending, which is currently on the rise, with annual rates close to maximums in late years," she said.