Hainan eyes launching cargo air route between Haikou and Paris

HAIKOU, March 19. /TASS/. China's Hainan intends to soon launch cargo flights between Haikou, the administrative center of the region, and Paris, reported Xinhua.

The agreement on the launch of the route was signed by the Chinese company HNA Cargo, a member of the HNA Group conglomerate, and the French Dynamic Parcel Distribution, a subsidiary of the postal company La Poste. Both companies, the agency writes, are aimed at deepening cooperation in the field of air transportation of duty free goods and cross-border e-commerce.

According to the agreement, Boeing 787-900 will fly between Haikou and the French capital twice a week, the first flight is scheduled for March 27.

The Chinese province of Hainan is actively developing new trade routes with other states. Thus, in November 2020, the island announced the opening of the first transcontinental direction connecting Haikou with the capital of the Netherlands, Amsterdam. In February 2021, the provincial capital launched a cargo flight with the capital of the Republic of Korea, Seoul. It is expected that gradually the southernmost Chinese province will turn into a key transport hub in East Asia and will maintain an active trade turnover with the majority of states.

On June 1, 2020, China published a master plan for the development of Hainan, which aims to transform the province into a top-notch international free trade port by 2050.