MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. The ruble has not actually responded to the decision of the Central Bank to increase the key rate by 25 basis points (bp) to 4.5% per annum, according to trading data of the Moscow Exchange.

The dollar was traded at 73.82 rubles, down 0.65%. The euro lost 0.9% and dropped to 87.82 rubles.

The Board of Directors made a decision at its meeting on March 19 to increase the key rate by 0.25 percentage points to 4.5% per annum.