Talassky Plant one of the largest joint projects of Kyrgyzstan and Russia, says Putin

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The start of the Talassky gold processing plant is important not merely for economic cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Russia but also for further strengthening of partner relations between the two countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the plant opening ceremony on Wednesday.

"The start of operations of the Talassky gold processing plant at the Dzherui deposit is indeed important for the Russian-Kyrgyz economic cooperation and in general for further strengthening of partner, allied relations between our countries," Putin said. "One of the largest joint projects has been successfully implemented," he noted.

Russian investments in Kyrgyzstan totaling about $600 mln are record-breaking, the head of state said. "The cutting-edge technologies and equipment will be used in the Talassky mining complex, compliant with all the environmental norms and standards in particular," Putin noted. "This will make possible to produce up to five tonnes of gold per year efficiently and without damage to the environment," he added.