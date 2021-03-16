New restrictions could reduce global GDP growth by 2-3 pp in 2021, study shows

The authors of the study noted that at the moment recovery of the world economy is slower than forecasted, they point to vaccination and the development of artificial intelligence and e-commerce technologies as positive growth factors.

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. New large-scale restrictions may slow down growth of the world economy in 2021 by 2-3 percentage points, and along with risks to public finances and rising unemployment - by 4 percentage points, according to the analytical report of the Higher School of Economics, prepared for the anniversary of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the beginning of the pandemic, expectations of a recession were mainly related to 2020, and 2021 was viewed as a year of recovery, that is, a rather short-term economic shock was assumed, the authors of the study said. However, by the middle of last year, the crisis was viewed as possibly more protracted.

After the start of the second wave of coronavirus, it became clear that the negative impact on the global economy would continue, the report reported. At the same time, development and introduction of vaccines against the virus has given rise to expectations that restrictive measures will ease over the next few months and create opportunities for economic recovery and trade.

According to average estimates, the introduction of new large-scale restrictions can reduce projected growth of global GDP in 2021 by 2-3 percentage points, and along with public finances risks and an increase in unemployment by 4 percentage points, the study said.

Effective vaccination, in turn, can add 1-2 percentage points to GDP growth and 3 percentage points to trade growth in 2021. Other positive growth factors include acceleration of technological progress due to introduction and expansion of the use of artificial intelligence and e-commerce in both traditional and in new sectors of the economy, the experts said.

Despite the optimism associated with the recovery and positive forecasts, international experts point to a number of risks that may have a negative impact on the prospects and pace of recovery, the authors of the study noted. So, the continuation of the recovery depends on the growth of investment and employment, which could be severely undermined in the event of a new surge in COVID-19 cases and the introduction of new large-scale lockdowns.