Yalta economic forum to take place in October

SIMFEROPOL, March 16. /TASS/. The Yalta International Economic Forum, which was canceled last year over the coronavirus pandemic, is due to be held in October 2021, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Crimea to the Russian President Georgy Muradov told TASS on Tuesday.

The forum will be held in a full-fledged format.

"A decision was made to hold the Yalta International Economic Forum this fall, in October. We hope that this will draw more participants, especially since our partners in different countries are interested in the forum. Perhaps we will synchronize the forum events with the Crimean wine festival, which is now held annually," said Muradov, who is also Crimea’s deputy prime minister.

The authorities considered the idea of holding the forum in a mixed or online format in April, Muradov noted. However, the choice was made in favor of a traditional event this fall as soon as the situation with the coronavirus pandemic stabilizes.

The Yalta International Economic Forum is an annual business event, which has been held in Crimea since 2015. In 2019, more than 4,500 people took part in the forum, including 807 foreign delegates. During the fifth Yalta International Economic Forum 102 deals to the tune of 215 bln rubles ($2.9 bln) were signed.