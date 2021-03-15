UK court reschedules hearing on extradition of Russian tycoon Tinkov to US to July 19-20

LONDON, March 15. /TASS/. The hearing on extradition of Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov to the U.S., which was to take place at the Westminster Magistrates Court in London on Monday, has been rescheduled for July 19-20, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"On the account of the health concerns we ask to reschedule hearing on a later date," the businessman’s barrister Alex Bailin QC said.

The court set July 19-20 as the new date for the hearing. The representative of Tinkov said that in May they will have fresh data on the course of the entrepreneur's illness, which will allow them to understand whether he can take part in the next hearing.

At the same time, the defense promised to provide the court with data on Tinkov's health by June 7. After that, the court will be able to decide whether the meeting will take place as scheduled.

In late February 2020, the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) submitted a claim with a court in London against Tinkov accusing him of filing a false tax return and underreporting his income, when he renounced his US citizenship in 2013. Cumulatively, he faces up to six years in prison on US federal charges.

The Westminster Magistrates Court in London, which is considering the case, released the businessman on bail to the tune of 20 million pounds ($36 mln). He was obliged to hand over his Russian and Cypriot passports, as well as Italian documents that he had to the police, and was ordered not to leave London and its outskirts.

Later, Tinkov said that he had been diagnosed with acute leukemia and that he would continue to fight for his life, while his legal team was preparing to defend him in court. On April 2, 2020, a representative of Tinkov announced that the founder of the Tinkoff Group had resigned as chairman of the board of directors in order to focus on his health. Last December, Oleg Tinkov announced complete remission in fight against leukemia.