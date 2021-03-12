Ural Airlines to open direct flight to Sharjah

YEKATERINBURG, March 12. /TASS/. Ural Airlines opens direct flights from Yekaterinburg to Sharjah (the United Arab Emirates). Scheduled flights will start on March 23, the air carrier’s press service says on Friday.

"Ural Airlines opens a direct flight from Yekaterinburg to Sharjah. The U6-769/770 flight will be made weekly on Tuesdays from March 23," the air carrier says.

The airline is currently making direct flights from Yekaterinburg to Dubai. Ural Airlines make flights to more than 200 destinations in total.