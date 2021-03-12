Russia intends to create favorable conditions for domestic investment — Kremlin

"The state is going to and is obliged to create the most favorable conditions for internal business investments. This is the only way to attract these investments - and nothing else," Peskov said responding to the question about what the Russian authorities are going to do to make the business choose just such investment strategy.

On Thursday, President Vladimir Putin said that business is free to make decisions on investments, but it is better to invest at home, in Russia, instead of keeping money in "safe havens" abroad.