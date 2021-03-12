Hainan to host World New Energy Vehicle Conference in September

HAIKOU, March 12. /TASS/. The next World New Energy Vehicle Conference will be held in Hainan's Haikou on September 15-17, 2021, reported the Haikou Daily newspaper.

This is the third conference in a row, preparations for which are currently in full swing. Its program, the newspaper writes, will include dozens of industry events on the most pressing issues in the development of this industry, including the use of self-driving technology and AI (artificial intelligence), as well as the introduction of other innovative systems. The organizers will allocate about 10,000 square meters as an exhibition area, where about 80 companies will present their products.

As part of the congress, there will also be a race of vehicles powered by alternative energy sources along the ring road along the coast of Hainan.

According to official figures from the local Department for Industry and IT, by the end of 2020, over 64,000 vehicles running on alternative energy sources were registered on Hainan - 4.2% of the total number of vehicles on the island. For this indicator, the province ranks fourth in the country.

Hainan is the first province in China to announce plans to completely end the sale of gasoline and diesel vehicles on the island by 2030 in an effort to combat pollution and protect the local environment. In order to do so, the government will encourage the public to purchase electric and hybrid vehicles, as well as develop the necessary infrastructure.