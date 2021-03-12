Hainan airports served 3.9 million people during New Year's mass trips

Hainan's international airports served 28,900 flights and 3.9 million passengers in a 40-day travel period (chunyun) in connection with the lunar New Year holidays. According to the "Hainan Daily", this concerns transportation from February 28 to March 8, three air hubs in Sanya, Haikou and Qionghai.

During this time, Sanya's Phoenix Airport has organized more than 13,600 flights, with a total of more than 2 million people on board. The flight completion rate was almost 72%, according to this indicator Phoenix ranked first in China.

Meilan Airport in Haikou, the provincial capital, provided 14,500 flights and carried about 1.8 million travelers. Boao airport in Qionghai has served 825 flights and 88,000 passengers.

Chunyun is a time of active seasonal trips across the country, when Chinese residents return from their places of work and study to their homeland, visit relatives and friends.

Airports Council International (ACI) recognized Phoenix as the best airport in Asia in 2019 among air hubs that receive 15 to 25 million passengers per year. Meilan Airport received a similar award in 2020.

Air travel is the main mode of transport for international traffic on Hainan. Since July 1, 2020, the Chinese authorities have reduced prices for aviation fuel for Chinese and foreign airlines at three airports — in Haikou, Sanya and Qionghai. According to the government's plans, this measure will allow airlines to reduce operating costs for servicing flights, which will help develop the air transportation market in the Hainan province.