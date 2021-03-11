Decision on Eastern Economic Forum not taken yet - Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. The decision whether the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is held in 2021 has not yet been made, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"The decision has not yet been taken," Peskov said.

EEF would be most probably held in this year, two sources close to Forum organization and involved in its preparation processes told TASS earlier.

The Forum was founded by the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2015 for purposes of promoting development of the economy of the Far East and broadening international cooperation. It is one of the largest economic forums in Russia.

The event is traditionally held in early September. EEF did not take place in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.