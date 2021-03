MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Aeroflot plans to increase the number of flights to Seychelles from one to two per week, the Russian air carrier told TASS on Wednesday.

"Aeroflot increases the frequency of flights to Seychelles (Mahe) from April 11 to twice per week. Flights will be made on Fridays and Sundays. Ticket sales have already been opened on the airline’s website," the company said.

Aeroflot earlier announced the start of scheduled flights from Moscow to Mahe from April 2.