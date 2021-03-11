NordStar Airlines becomes primary air carrier in Norilsk

TASS, March 11. The NordStar Airlines (a part of the Nornickel group of companies) will become a primary passenger airline in Norilsk (the northern Krasnoyarsk Region), Nornickel’s press service said on Wednesday.

"Under a four-party agreement <…> the NordStar Airlines becomes a primary passenger airline in the Norilsk Airport," the company said. The document was inked by the Head of the Federal Air Transport Agency Alexander Neradko, the Head of the Krasnoyarsk Region’s Government Yuri Lapshin, the Norilsk Airport's Director General Andrei Nikiforov and NordStar Airlines Director General Leonid Mokhov.

The NordStar Airlines will put together a stable timetable and will set limits on airfares to and from Norilsk. Passengers will buy tickets at fixed costs, which will not depend on the dates of flight or purchase.

Additionally, the parties have agreed to establish a consortium of two airlines - NordStar Airlines and KrasAvia, owned by the region. Nornickel has agreed to pass five medium-haul ATR-42-500 aircraft, which are presently exploited by the NordStar Airlines, to the region.

Nornickel’s President Vladimir Potanin stressed that the company's social policy focus is on development of Norilsk and Taimyr. "This priority could be reached only in close cooperation between businesses and all branches of power," the press service quoted him as saying. "Today’s agreement is a result of joint effective work of all involved parties, a result of active cooperation between the company and federal and regional authorities."