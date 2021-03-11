Putin urges to provide systemic support to local investment projects

NOVO-OGARYOVO, March 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged to provide systemic support to local investment projects, as well as make the investment environment in the country more predictable and stable.

"It is necessary to provide systemic support to investment projects of local businesses," he said at a meeting on measures to enhance investment activity on Thursday.

"Annual fixed investment in Russia is to increase by at least 70% in real terms by 2030 compared with 2020," the President noted.