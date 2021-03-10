Number of hi-tech companies in Hainan's Sanya tripled in a year

SANYA, March 10. /TASS/. The number of high-tech enterprises in Hainan's Sanya in 2020 increased by more than three times compared to 2019, to 114, reported www.hinews.cn.

According to the news outlet, at the end of 2019, only 33 organizations doing business in the high-tech field were registered here. These are about state-level enterprises developing the use of fifth generation (5G) mobile communications, satellite Internet, deep-sea research, modern agricultural practices, AI (artificial intelligence) and other advanced technologies.

Last year, the resort city's 114 innovation companies had total revenues of 1.4 billion yuan (about $ 216 million).

In January 2020, the Sanya administration issued a regulation to support urban high-tech industry. It provides for the allocation of financial assistance to the relevant enterprises — a lump payment in the amount of 100,000 to 500,000 yuan (approximately $ 15,400- $ 77,000).

Hainan and Sanya are actively developing the high-tech industry. Thus, in 2020, 1,595 5G base stations were installed in that city.

This year, the Hainan administration plans to apply a stimulus package, thanks to which the number of high-tech companies on the island will exceed 1,100.