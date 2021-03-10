Russian authorities not to keep citizens from tourism artificially, says Putin

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Russian authorities will not artificially keep citizens who opt to have their vacation abroad inside the country, but Russians should take note of the complicated Covid situation in other states, President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday during his meeting with the cabinet.

He pointed out that "some countries, where tourism occupies a significant place in national economy, already announce they are open for tourists."

"Of course, we must not and we will not hold our citizens artificially and we will not do that," the head of state underscored. "Those of our citizens who would like to spend their vacation, take a summer break abroad."

Meanwhile, he added that many Russians "will have justified reluctance to go anywhere." He underscored that he means countries that "are traditional destinations for [Russian] tourists."

"Because the coronavirus situation there is complicated, if not downright difficult," the Russian leader said.

In particular, he urged to pay attention to "what is happening in the Southern European countries."

"This is a very difficult situation," he added. "And it does not improve."

The Russian president expressed his hope that the vaccination rate will increase and the coronavirus situation will change for the better.

Meanwhile, the head of state underscored that the task of development of the internal tourism does not go off the agenda. According to Putin, proper conditions must be created for those who prefer to have vacations in Russia.

"It is clear that this cannot be done overnight," Putin said. "We must develop the infrastructure, first and foremost. This required time, investments and state support. But it is also clear that all programs, aimed at development of internal tourism, must be supported and must evolve."

The president added that tourism is not the only industry that has not recovered from the pandemic-induced decline. Other industries include catering, culture, sports, entertainment industry.

"We had an entire set of programs for support of these industries," the head of state said.