Danish regulator received pipelay schedule for Nord Stream 2

STOCKHOLM, March 9. /TASS/. The Danish Energy Agency (DEA) has received a schedule of laying the string of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Nord Stream 2 AG acting as the project operator, the authority told TASS on Tuesday.

"I can confirm that we have received an updated schedule from the Nord Stream 2 AG company for line A saying the work on this pipeline will commence this month," head of DEA press service Ture Falbe-Hansen said.

The company was to submit the revised schedule prior to the work start, DEA noted. The authority is not required to approve it.

The pipelay under the project is currently underway in territorial waters of Denmark.