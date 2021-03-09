Potential withdrawal of nonresidents from bonds may contribute to market vulnerability

MOSCOW, March 9. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sees risks in connection with high country concentration among nonresidents holding federal loan (OFZ) bonds. This may contribute to vulnerability of the Russian market in case of foreign participants’ outflow, the Central Bank says in its financial market risks review.

According to regulator’s estimates, ten countries with the largest share of companies implementing investments (including Russia) account for 98.3% of the OFZ bond market. Investments into Russian public securities were made through companies from 67 states in total.

Investors making deposits or keeping depositary records through companies from the United Kingdom and the United States (6.9% for each) hold the largest share of investments among nonresident countries in respect of the total OFZ market as of January 1, the regulator adds. Among the four leaders are also Belgium (3%) and Singapore (1%).

"The observed concentration of countries among nonresidents can promote vulnerability of the Russian market to worsening of geopolitical factors on the part of certain states," the Central Bank says. At the same time, a relatively small share of foreign participants on the market, demand stability among local investors and the low public debt level support stability of the Russian OFZ market, the regulator noted.