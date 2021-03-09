Hainan authorities clarify duty free fueling procedures

HAIKOU, March 9. /TASS/. Hainan's free trade port provides Chinese and foreign ships with an opportunity to refuel duty free in accordance with the standard procedures established for the island by China's central government, according to a statement issued by the Chinese Ministry of Finance.

The document, published by the economic regulator jointly with the institutions in charge of transport, trade relations, foreign trade and taxation, clarifies key points regarding the possibility of significantly saving on logistics.

According to the statement, duty free refueling with local fuel at any time can be done in the special customs zone of Hainan's Yangpu port. Manufacturing companies based in the province and having previously passed official formalities are entitled to sell hydrocarbons to shipowners on a preferential basis.

The statement clarifies that vessels refueling on Hainan are exempt from both duty and VAT, as well as income tax. The maximum amount of fuel that can be purchased without paying mandatory fees is calculated using a special formula that takes into account the duration of the trade route, fuel consumption and the speed of the floating vehicle.

According to the document, the vessel has the opportunity to apply for multiple refueling with duty-free fuel. In order to do this, it is required to provide the competent government agencies with a package of documents, which will provide standard information on the planned deliveries of goods by sea.

According to official statistics, in 2020, the island provided 103,000 tonnes of duty free fuel to fuel more than 160 large Chinese and foreign ships. According to the government, all work was carried out in accordance with epidemiological and fire safety standards. In 12 months, the province registered the passage of over 190,000 fishing schooners, tankers, bulk carriers, yachts, container ships and cruise ships. The flow of passengers using sea transport on Hainan exceeded 15.7 million people, and the cargo turnover reached 190 million tonnes.