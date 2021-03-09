About 400 brands to be on display at Hainan's consumer goods show

HAIKOU, March 8. /TASS/. About 400 brands from 50 countries confirmed their participation in the first China International Consumer Products Exhibition on Hainan, according to the "Hainan Daily".

The work on recruiting participants for the exhibition, which is scheduled to be held on May 7-10 in Haikou, is almost complete. The total exhibition area will be 80,000 square meters, of which 60,000 will be occupied by Chinese exhibitors. Among the foreign participants on the list will be such well-known companies as Japan's Omron, US' Dell and Tesla, Spain's Osborne and many others.

The proposal to organize an exhibition was included in Hainan's free trade port program, published on June 1, 2020. On September 20, 2020, the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese State Council officially approved its holding. The EXPO is organized by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce and the Hainan government. It will be the first consumer goods exhibition in China.

Switzerland was chosen as the honorary guest of the exhibition. More than 10 countries including Germany, Ireland, France, South Korea and Japan will present their national pavilions. The exposition will be divided into five main sections: fashion, jewelry and diamonds, high-quality food and health products, travel and tourism products, and comprehensive services.