International Energy Trade Center's grand hall opened in Hainan's Haikou

HAIKOU, March 8. /TASS/. The Hainan International Energy Trade Center's hi-tech large trade clearance hall was opened on March 5 in Hainan's Haikou, reported the "Haikou Daily".

The high-tech equipment of a large sales area in this center will provide customers with information about financial transactions, which is also shown on big monitors. The construction of the Hainan International Energy Trade Center, which is one of the key projects of the new commercial area of ​​Jiangdong, began in 2019. The total area of ​​the 17-storey building reaches about 65,700 square meters.

In the future, the center should become an important top-notch trading platform for financial transactions, the newspaper writes. The volume of trade transactions on this site in 2020 reached 100 billion yuan ($ 15.4 billion) — the highest of all trading floors on the island as part of Hainan's free trade port project.