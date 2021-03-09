Russia-Belarus integration aimed to raise competitiveness, ambassador says

MINSK, March 9. /TASS/. The work on Russian-Belarusian integration is aimed to raise joint competitiveness, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev said in an interview with the RBC TV channel shown on Tuesday.

"In the past two years, we have developed a brand new practice in the relations between republican and federal bodies and governments in 30 areas of integration work. The work has been very meaningful, and there definitely were some disputes and discussions, which in the majority of cases were justified. However, this work has one goal - to integrate the economic potential of both countries with the aim to raise joint competitiveness," the Russian diplomat stressed.

Mezentsev added that integration processes are aimed to "reach real joint production." "Real joint production of competitive, modern and in-demand products, namely on the markets of third countries - would mean progress," the Russian envoy said.