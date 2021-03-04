Haikou Airport recognized as the best in Asia with a flow of 15-25 million people a year

HAIKOU, March 4. /TASS/. Haikou's Meilan Airport in the north of Hainan Island corresponds to the status of the best harbor in the Asian region among similar transport facilities, receiving from 15 to 25 million passengers a year, announced Airports Council International (ACI).

"This year's awards went to air harbors that, more than ever before, listened carefully to the opinions of customers, adapted their services and took into account their own experience in accordance with changing preferences and expectations under very stressful circumstances," the website of the organization quoted ACI CEO Luis Felipe de Oliveira as saying.

He stressed that he is especially proud of the airports that were able to meet the standards in 2020, despite numerous difficulties.

According to ACI, the airports in Krasnoyarsk (passenger traffic from 2 to 5 million people) and Sochi (from 5 to 15 million people), St. Petersburg Pulkovo (from 15 to 25 million passengers), the capital's Domodedovo (25 -40 million people) and Sheremetyevo (over 40 million).

In 2019, Phoenix was recognized as the best among Asian airports with a passenger traffic of 15 to 25 million people in Hainan's Sanya. As such, the island continues to be featured as the region with the highest level of civil air travel services.

According to statistics, in 2020, Meilan received more than 16.4 million passengers, servicing over 128,000 flights. The occupancy of this airport, even despite the negative impact of the novel coronavirus epidemic, was approximately 95% of last year's level.