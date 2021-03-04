Hainan customs accelerated cargo inspection procedures by 2.3 times in 2017-2020

HAIKOU, March 3. /TASS/. The time for foreign goods to pass customs on Hainan due to the one-window system from 2017 to 2020 was reduced by 2.3 times, to about 55 hours, announced the Hainan administration.

As specified on Hainan's free trade port page on WeChat, the local customs processed more than 138,600 declarations, 557,000 cargo manifests under a simplified scheme, registering the border crossing for over 168,000 means of transportation. Approximately 43% of this workflow was in 2020.

"Thanks to the one window regime, trade and logistics companies were able to provide the authorities with all the necessary documents and electronic data related to exports and imports, and the transportation sector on the basis of a single system," the statement reads.

Such a simplified format allows businessmen to significantly reduce costs and save time on formalities related to quarantine, the operation of port infrastructure and all kinds of official measures at the border. What is more, the competent authorities and government agencies involved in foreign trade were able to establish more effective control over cross-border cargo flows.

According to the statement, the quality of services provided to international courts has also improved. Now they do not have to stand for hours at the pier while waiting for the formalities to go through. In addition, all questions that arise can be quickly resolved by calling the round-the-clock hotline. According to official statistics, thanks to it, in 95% of cases, the problem can be quickly solved.

Earlier, Peng Wei, deputy head of the region's department for commerce, emphasized that the creation of Hainan's free trade zone accelerated the region's economic development. According to him, this is evidenced by a number of indicators that demonstrate growth even despite the negative impact of the pandemic.