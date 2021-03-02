Hainan announces new important vacancies at the free trade port

HAIKOU, March 2. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities announced a global campaign to recruit highly qualified personnel for a number of positions at Hainan's free trade port project, reported Xinhua.

The campaign envisages drawing personnel as managers or legal representatives of Sanya office for tourism promotion, the Yangpu Special Customs Zone Administration, and a CEO of one of the logistics companies managed by the state-owned China Hainan Rubber Industry Group.

According to Zhang Yingduan, deputy head of the organizational department of the provincial party committee, specialists from both China and abroad can apply for the relevant positions. According to him, Hainan needs international experts with a global vision and advanced management experience. The search for specialists around the world, he pointed out, is in the interests of promoting the free trade port project. Applicants for a particular position can apply from March 1 to March 31 at www.contacthainan.gov.cn.

On June 1, the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party and the State Council published the General Development Program for Hainan's Free Trade Port, according to which an effective mechanism to stimulate sustainable and long-term growth should be finally formed in Hainan by 2025. It is expected that thanks to new methods, many of which are being introduced in China for the first time, the province will be able to fulfill a number of key socio-economic tasks necessary to form a powerful financial and economic center in the country’s south. It is assumed that by 2035 both the economic and innovative potential of this region will be maximized, and it will become one of the most attractive places for international investors.

One of the provisions of the program also states that foreign specialists, subject to meeting the requirements, can apply for key positions in organizations, budgetary institutions and state-owned enterprises associated with Hainan's free trade port project.