Federal Tourism Agency to promote carsharing for trips across Russia

"Already now, when they come to major tourist cities, many independent tourists choose carsharing as a convenient means of transportation that replaces a private car. They can visit interesting places quickly, comfortably and at an affordable price, or, for example, arrange their own transfer from the airport to the hotel. We are glad that carsharing services have also begun to promote long-term rental of their cars with an option to travel around the country, and we are ready to support such initiatives in every possible way," head of the agency Zarina Doguzova said as quoted by the press service.

According to her, carsharing could become a popular means of transport for short country trips across Russia and make domestic tourism "even more accessible and enjoyable."

At the end of last year, YouDrive service added an option of long-distance travel for its clients. A client can rent a car and travel in any direction in Russia for a distance of up to 2,000 kilometers. The service is available in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Yekaterinburg.

"Under the cooperation agreement, the Federal Tourism Agency and YouDrive will join efforts to create and promote new tourist routes in Russian cities, the users will be able to travel, in particular in a rented car," the Federal Tourism Agency said.