China intends to turn Hainan's Haikou into an international transport hub

HAIKOU, February 26. /TASS/. Within 15 years, the Chinese authorities intend to transform Hainan's administrative center Haikou into one of the country's international integrated transport hubs, stated the program for the development of China's transport network until 2035, published by the Chinese State Council.

In addition, the country's government intends to invest in the expansion of the Yangpu container port, located on the northwest coast of Hainan, to make it an international maritime transport hub by 2035. The authorities' plan is aimed at "creating [in China] a modern, top-notch, comprehensive, multi-level national transport network and supporting the construction of a modern economic system." In total, by 2035, China plans to create 20 logistics hubs of international importance in the country.

In addition to Haikou, among them are Beijing, Tianjin, Chongqing, Shanghai (China's four cities of central subordination), coastal port cities in the east, southeast and south of China - Dalian, Guangzhou, Xiamen, Hangzhou, Qingdao, Shenzhen, - as well as large inland transport hubs, landlocked, but being river and rail hubs — Kunming, Nanjing, Xian, Urumqi, Wuhan, Harbin, Zhengzhou, Chengdu and Shenyang.

Yangpu plays a key role in the development of China's transportation and logistics network. It is expected that by 2025 it will become a major regional transport hub, through which up to 5 million containers will pass annually.

According to the Chinese state program, by 2025 an effective mechanism should be set up on Hainan in order to stimulate sustainable and long-term growth. It is expected that, thanks to special preferential policies, the province will be able to fulfill a number of key socio-economic tasks necessary for the formation of a new powerful financial and economic center in the south of the country.