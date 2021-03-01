Murmansk Region’s incentives lure 20 moviemakers to film there

MURMANSK, March 1. /TASS/. Film production companies in 2020 managed to shoot 20 movies and series in the Murmansk Region due to the local rebate program, Governor Andrei Chibis said.

"We followed global practice, launching a complex program to support moviemaking last year," the governor wrote on VKontakte social network. "A year on we can see the results - despite the pandemic, 20 movies and series were made on the Kola Peninsula! Due to the movies, more and more people learn about the Murmansk Region and dream to travel to the Arctic. This way, we stimulate the economy, and local residents feel they are a part of a big creative process."

The region faces high competition, as apparently it is much easier to produce movies at numerous studios near Moscow. But the beauty of the North cannot leave producers and scriptwriters unmoved and they tend to opt for the Far North, boosting the local moviemaking industry.

All the companies, shooting movies in the Murmansk Region, may apply for a rebate of up to 30% of the production expenses in the region, the local authorities said earlier.