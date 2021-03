MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. The MOEX index grew by 0.69% and reached 3,369.68 points, and the RTS index - by 0.75% to 1,422.57 points early on Monday.

By 10:20 Moscow time, the MOEX index was at the level of 3,362.87 points (+0.48%), and the RTS index - at the level of 1,431.14 points (+1.36%).

The price of the May futures contract for Brent crude oil on London’s ICE rose by 1.94% to $65.67 per barrel. WTI crude oil rose by 1.95% to $62.43 per barrel.