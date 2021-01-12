Russia records cases of fraud relating to COVID-19 vaccine sales

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The Russian Safe Internet League has identified cases of fraud in the Internet relating to coronavirus vaccine sales, Safe Internet League Director, Civic Chamber member Yekaterina Mizulina told TASS Tuesday.

"We continue monitoring fakes about the coronavirus and the vaccine. Since the beginning of the year, 1,112 fakes about the vaccines were identified. A number of cases of fraud were recorded as well, particularly linked to sales of some vaccines, including foreign ones, as well as forged certificates proving that the coronavirus is not detected," she said.

According to her, Internet platforms take it upon themselves to block many fraudulent ads.

Mizulina also noted that fraudsters seek to entice people with sales of vaccines of various producers, including foreign ones (Pfizer and Moderna).