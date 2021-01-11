Media: volume of transactions on Hainan International Energy Exchange exceeded $ 15.4 bln

HAIKOU, January 11. /TASS/. The Hainan international energy resources exchange registered transactions worth 100 billion yuan (more than $ 15.4 billion) over the past year, reported the Haikou Daily.

According to the observers of the publication, the province is successfully implementing a plan to create an advanced energy cluster. According to the newspaper, the bulk of transactions are in hydrocarbons, petrochemicals, as well as metals and a number of other minerals. In order to simplify the procedures, the exchange in an integrated mode provides services for registering commercial organizations, opening bank accounts, registering with the tax service, issuing certificates and invoices for VAT refunds.

The exchange operates using the latest network developments and technologies such as the Internet of Things and Big Data. It allows to make spot transactions online, carry out cross-border settlements in the Chinese national currency. The center also offers companies, using simplified procedures, to use services for storing large quantities of goods in warehouses and carrying out other logistics operations.

The International Exchange Trade Center is located in Haikou. It was established in July 2019 and is expected to play an important role in the development of Hainan's economy.

In April 2018, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the launch of Hainan's project to build a pilot free trade zone. According to the authorities' plan, the creation of a pilot zone will give impetus to the processes of globalization of the island's economy and increase the attractiveness of the Chinese province for foreign investors.

It is expected that by 2050 Hainan will become a unique international cluster with an advanced economic system, which includes a free trade zone, campuses of the best universities, the most modern scientific laboratories and the headquarters of world corporations.