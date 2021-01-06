RDIF signs deal on supplying 2 mln doses of Sputnik V vaccine to Serbia

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the Serbian government have signed a deal on supplying to the country 2 mln doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, the sovereign wealth fund said.

"The agreement between RDIF and the Serbian government will provide for the vaccination of 1 mln people," according to the statement.

RDIF notes that the vaccine for supplies to Serbia will be produced by the fund’s international partners in India, China, South Korea and other countries.

The first batch of the vaccine arrived in Serbia on December 30, 2020. Serbia launched vaccination against the coronavirus with Sputnik V on Wednesday.

"The vaccine’s use was approved on a short notice without holding additional clinical trials in the country," the statement reads.

Earlier reports said the Russian vaccine was approved by Argentina’s regulator ANMAT on December 23, 2020 as part of a fast-tracked registration procedure based on the results of the third phase of clinical trials in Russia. The Health Ministry of Belarus registered Sputnik V on December 21, 2020.

Sputnik V vaccine is 91.4% effective, according to Phase Three clinical trials in Russia conducted 21 days after the volunteers had received the first dose.