Brent oil rises by 5.2% against OPEC+ decision

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. The price of Brent crude foil with March delivery on London’s ICE rose by 5.23% to $53.76 per barrel on Tuesday.

In turn, WTI crude oil rose by 5.2% to $50.25 per barrel.

As of 21:40 Moscow time, Brent crude oil was trading at $53.67 per barrel (+5.05%), and WTI oil - at $50.1 per barrel (+4.9%).

Oil prices are growing against the backdrop of decisions taken at the meeting of the OPEC+ countries. In particular, Saudi Arabia made a decision on an additional voluntary reduction in oil production by 1 mln bpd in February - March 2021.