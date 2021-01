MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. Russia’s power generation rose by 2.2% in December 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, according to data from the Central Dispatching Department of the Fuel and Energy Sector.

However, the country’s power generation dropped by 3% to 1.063 trillion kWh on a year-on-year basis. At the same time, Russia’s power exports fell by 36.4% to 12.8 billion kWh.

The world saw a decline in energy demand in 2020 due to restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.