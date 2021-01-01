Law on taxation of interests of deposits above $13,600 comes into force

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. The law on taxation of interest on retail deposits in the amount over 1 mln rubles ($13,600) comes into force.

The tax will cover only the gain less the so-called "non-taxed" interest gain, rather than all interest paid on deposits above 1 mln rubles ($13,600) in total. The tax on deposit interests will be collected only in case when deposit interests are above 60,000 rubles ($815). Interest on payroll payment accounts will not be subject to taxation.

Tax deduction will start since 2022 and will be charged on the gain received in 2021. Citizens will not need to declare it. Tax authorities will compute the tax automatically on the basis of data on amounts of interest paid furnished by banks, the Russian Finance Ministry says.