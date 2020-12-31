Russia introducing regulatory streamlining to improve business climate

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. A new system of supervising legislation informally called "the regulatory streamlining" will become effective in Russia from January 1. It contemplates a revision of a huge array of standards establishing compulsory requirements for the business.

"This will make possible to significantly reduce the administrative burden for the business on the one part and improve the consumers’ safety level on the other side," the site administered by the Analytical Center under the Russian Government says.

Regulatory streamlining means a comprehensive revision of all effective and binding requirements for the business, to understand whether they correspond to the actual state of affairs or not. Norms and standards will be canceled or modified in case of their nonconformity.

The activity within the regulatory streamlining framework is carried in two areas. The first one is to build a new system of binding requirements aligned with the current level of technology development and the risk-oriented approach. The second one is to set detailed rules pertaining to organization of control and supervising activities.