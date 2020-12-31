Over 120 flights delayed at Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport due to freezing rain

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. More than 120 flights have been delayed or arrived later at Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport due to the consequences of freezing rain, according to data from the airport’s online flight schedule.

The runway’s friction coefficient was reduced because of glaze ice. Airport services are working to ensure flight safety.

Six flights have been delayed and 46 cancelled at Sheremetyevo Airport. Five flights have been cancelled and 43 delayed at Vnukovo Airport, another 11 flights have been delayed and one cancelled at Zhukovsky Airport. However, the airports did not clarify the cause of delays and cancellations.