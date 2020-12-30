Coronavirus vaccination may cost $1-1.33 bln, says Russian Finance Minister

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Vaccination of Russians against the coronavirus may cost 75-100 bln rubles ($1-1.33 bln), Finance Minister Anton Siluanov says on Wednesday in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"We will face new tasks in the next year that have not been provided in the budget, specifically the vaccination of population. Resources are huge; the cost may be from 75 to 100 bln rubles. Everything will depend on the vaccination progress, on the number of people desirous to be vaccinated. Everything will be free of charge and at the expense of the state," the Minister says.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier set the task of organizing coronavirus vaccination all over the country. Vaccination must be completely voluntary and free, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said. Teachers, healthcare and social workers will be the first to receive the vaccine.