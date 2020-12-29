Services provider Sber does not vie with Google, Apple, says CEO

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Sber has no global ambitions to compete with Google or Apple, Chief Executive Officer of Sberbank Herman Gref told TASS in an interview.

"We have no global ambitions. We cannot and do not even attempt to pit ourselves against Google or Apple. I do not believe any Russian company has such a chance at present," Gref said. "Certainly, Sber is a local, regional player. We operate on markets of our presence. All the ecosystems inside the country are our direct competitors," he said.

The ecosystem of Sberbank comprises about fifty companies at present, including about thirty key ones. Nonfinancial digital companies earned more than 35 bln rubles ($475.4 mln) in 2019.