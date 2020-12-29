Russia’s smartphone sales hit record $7.76 bln in 2020

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russia saw record-breaking smartphone sales in 2020 - about 31 mln devices were sold for 570 bln rubles ($7.76 bln), M.Video-Eldorado and MTS told TASS.

"Sales of smartphones in the Russian market by the end of 2020 will increase by about 4% in units and by 15% in money, to a record 31.5 mln devices and 570 bln rubles. The market’s average bill by the end of the year will grow by about 9% to 18,000 rubles," M.Video noted. M.Video-Eldorado group expects sales growth of 20% in units and 25% in money terms. In 2019, 30 mln smartphones were sold in Russia for about 495 bln rubles ($6.74 bln).

According to MTS analysts, despite a short-term drop in demand in Q2 2020, at the end of the year the market grew to record values - in January-December, Russians bought 31 mln devices worth more than 572 bln rubles ($7.79 bln), the company told TASS. Compared to last year, the growth amounted to 2.3% in physical terms and 14.3% in monetary terms. The number of mobile devices sold over the Internet increased by 60%.