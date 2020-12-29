Russian envoy to China hopes passenger flow will start stabilizing by summer

BEIJING, December 29. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov expressed hope on Tuesday that the passenger flow between Russia and China will start stabilizing by summer 2021.

"Now the passenger service between China and Russia has been nearly fully halted," Denisov told a special news conference.

According to Denisov, Russian citizens need a visa to come to China and Chinese nationals also should get a visa. "Currently, the visa issuance on both sides - except for special cases - has been nearly fully stopped. This significantly decreased our passenger flow," the ambassador noted.

"Now the situation looks so but we watch the forecasts by specialists and all of us hope very much that maybe by the spring or closer to the summer [2021] the situation will start normalizing compared with what we have got right now," Denisov said.

"And then while keeping the necessary control measures and quarantine conditions in place people will be able to get a visa and pass certain control and come to China and from China to Russia. In any case, all of us are looking forward to this," he said.