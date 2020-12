MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning to hold a meeting with business representatives late this year, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Sunday.

"Yes, the meeting won’t take place," Peskov said.

Earlier, Head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) Alexander Shokhin told TASS that this meeting is usually held in the end of the year - from December 25 to December 28.