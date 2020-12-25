Volume of sales at Hainan duty free stores in 2020 exceeded $ 4.82 bln

HAIKOU, December 25. /TASS/. The total volume of goods sold in 2020 by Hainan's duty free shops has already exceeded 31.58 billion yuan (about $ 4.82 billion). The figure is expected to exceed 32 billion yuan (roughly $ 4.89 billion) by the end of the year, Xinhua reported citing the provincial commerce department.

According to the authorities, most of the goods were sold in the second half of 2020: from early July to December 24, sales at Hainan duty free zones amounted to 22.45 billion yuan (about $ 3.43 billion), which amounts to 71% of the total for 2020.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 10.83 million people have visited Hainan duty free stores, having purchased about 19 million goods, which is 130% higher than in 2019.

"Duty free stores in the Hainan offshore zone have boosted the local tourism industry, creating 1,802 jobs on the island, paying 2.09 billion yuan in taxes," said Liu Xiaodong, general manager of China Duty Free Group's Hainan division.

Since July 1, the personal quotas for shopping in duty free shops in the Hainan province were increased from 30,000 to 100,000 yuan (from $ 4,580 to $ 15,260 at the current exchange rate), as well as the list of goods was expanded from 38 to 45 positions.

There are currently four duty free shops on Hainan province: two of them are located in the provincial capital, Haikou, and the rest in Sanya and the coastal town of Boao in Qionghai District in the northeast of the island. By the end of 2020, it is planned to open three more new duty free stores, all of them will be located in Sanya. One will open at the airport and the other two — in the suburbs.