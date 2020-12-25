Hainan invested in 19 key projects worth $10.16 bln in January-November

HAIKOU, December 25. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities invested 66.4 billion yuan (about $ 10.16 billion) in 19 key projects in the first 11 months of 2020 promoting the construction of Hainan's free trade port, announced the Provincial Development and Reform Committee.

According to the authorities, 12 projects have already been implemented, the rest are at the completion stage. Among the key initiatives in which investments have been made are the development of the Lingshui deep-water gas field, which is expected to be commissioned in 2021, the project to expand Meilan International Airport in the provincial capital Haikou, investments in the research activities of a hospital in Boao in the east of the island, etc.

In October 2020, the Hainan Development and Reform Committee unveiled an investment plan for key island projects for 2021 which includes investments in the development of tourism, the high-tech industry, high-quality services and a number of other areas.

On June 1, the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party and the State Council published a program to create a free trade port on Hainan. The document provides for several dozen targets, tasks and measures that the country's leadership sets in the development of this region. According to the government's instructions, China will turn the entire island into a special customs zone.

According to the program, the Chinese authorities plan to generally complete the creation of Hainan's free port in 2025. By this time, a system for ensuring free trade and investment should be built on the island. By 2035, the authorities plan to ensure freedom of trade and investment, cross-border movement of capital, people, and freight traffic across the island.