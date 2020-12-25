Number of Hainan's market participants exceeded 1.15 mln in November

HAIKOU, December 25. /TASS/. The total number of Hainan's market participants at the end of November 2020 exceeded 1.156 million. According to the "Hainan Daily", about 427,000 od those are enterprises, about 730,000 — individual entrepreneurs.

As the newspaper writes, from January to November 2020, more than 280,000 new market entities appeared on the island, which is 23.2% higher compared to the same period last year. The biggest growth was recorded in such industries as IT and Internet, financial services, pharmaceutical industry.

In November alone, more than 31,100 new participants were registered on the provincial market, which is 9% higher in annual terms.

Over the recent years, the Hainan authorities have made active efforts to boost local business climate. The publication of the development program for the province's free trade port on June 1 gave a new impetus to those efforts . According to this document, Hainan will be turned into a special customs zone. The Chinese government expects to complete the creation of the free port in the province by 2025: by this time, a system for ensuring free trade and investment should be built on the island.

By 2035, it is planned to ensure freedom of trade and investment, cross-border movement of capital, people, and freight traffic on Hainan.