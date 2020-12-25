Hainan, Grodno Region in Belarus establish twin city relations

HAIKOU, December 24. / TASS/. China's Hainan and the Grodno region (Belarus) signed an agreement on the establishment of twin city relations between the two regions. According to the "Hainan Daily", the ceremony took place on December 21 in online format.

On the Belarusian side, the document was signed by the chairman of the Grodno city executive committee Vladimir Karanik, and on the Chinese side — by the acting governor of Hainan province Feng Fei. The parties also signed an agreement of intent, providing for interaction between the two regions in the trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural fields.

At the signing ceremony, the Acting Governor of Hainan expressed his hope that after the establishment of twin city relations, both regions will be able to increase cooperation, create a mechanism for practical cooperation in various areas, including trade, investment, tourism, medicine, science.

A memorandum of intent to establish twin city relations between the two regions of Hainan and Grodno region was signed in July 2018. The parties then noted that in order to further expand ties, the regions need to establish direct flights as soon as possible.

Grodno region is located in the western part of Belarus. It covers an area of ​​25,000 square kilometers, and the population is about 1.04 million people, of which about 370,000 live in the administrative center of the region.

The cities in Hainan have twin city relations with more than 60 settlements and other administrative units abroad.