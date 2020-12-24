Moldova to extend contract for Russian gas supplies shortly

CHISINAU, December 24. /TASS/. Moldova will renew the gas supplies contract with Russian gas holding Gazprom for the next year in coming days, Prime Minister of the Republic Ion Chicu says on Thursday.

"The contract on supply of natural gas to the Republic of Moldova will be renewed in days to come and the provisional price in the first quarter of 2021 will be about $120-122 per 1,000 cubic meters," Chicu wrote on his page in Facebook.

Moldova is buying gas from Gazprom under the contract expiring in 2020.