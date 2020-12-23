Media: Winter tropical agriculture show boosts Hainan's global ties

HAIKOU, December 23. /TASS/. The Haikou International Winter Tropical Agricultural Products Show has become a "locomotive" of development for China's Hainan, contributing to the strengthening of the island's important trade and economic ties with other countries, according to the publication "Nanguo Dushibao".

"The fair held on Hainan constantly contributes to the strengthening of market mechanisms. <...> This year, it influenced the development of all areas [of international cooperation in the agricultural sector]," said the deputy head of the regional department of agriculture Zhao Yingjie.

In addition to Hainan's products, the fair presented goods from a number of countries in Europe and Asia: Vietnamese coffee, Mongolian dried beef, French wines and Bulgarian rose petal oil. According to the organizers, the variety of imported goods presented at the exhibition stands of the event is increasing annually. One of the important incentives, they note, was China's Belt and Road Initiative, which promotes cross-border partnerships.

According to foreign exhibitors, the Hainan show allows them not only to find new suppliers and more convenient channels for marketing their products, but also to boost important intersectoral ties in order to expand their business. Moreover, at the same time, new brands of agricultural products produced on the island are being formed, which are becoming more and more recognizable on foreign markets.

The International Winter Fair has been held annually on Hainan since 1998, this time on December 18-22. The exhibition was attended by over 5,100 people — representatives of 2,200 Chinese companies and 110 enterprises from more than 30 countries. Over the five days, the event was attended by over 279,000 residents and guests of the province, who signed deals for the supply of products worth 67.8 billion yuan (about $ 10.3 billion at the current exchange rate). In addition, 79 investment agreements on cooperation in the agricultural sector worth 2.3 billion yuan (over $ 350 million) were signed.