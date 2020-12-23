Russia plans to issue annually loans worth 700 bln rubles to SME at reduced rate

NOVO-OGAREVO, December 23. / TASS /. The Russian government plans to issue annually 700 mln rubles of loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) at a reduced interest rate, said First Deputy Russian Prime Minister Andrey Belousov at a joint meeting of the State Council and the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects on Wednesday.

"[It is assumed] to increase the availability of soft loans at a reduced interest rate of 7% or less. It is planned to issue 700 bln rubles of such loans annually, covering 11,000 -13,000 SME companies annually. In four years, the coverage of this program will be at least 2 mln people," he said.

Belousov noted that over 4 years the number of employed in the SME sector should increase to 23 mln people, and by 2030 - to 25 mln. Revenue per SME entity should increase annually by at least 4% in comparable prices. For this, in particular, it is planned to develop taxation regimes. "Already this year, as part of the abolition of UTII (single tax on imputed income, canceled from January 2021 - TASS note), conditions have been created for a soft transition to other tax regimes - a patent and a simplified taxation system. special tax regimes for the general regime when expanding the scope of the company's activities, their revenue and amount, "said Belousov.